Saudi Ambassador Assures Afghanistan of Readiness to Cooperate in Counterterrorism - Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has met with the Saudi ambassador in Kabul to discuss peace efforts in the Islamic republic, with the Saudi diplomat voicing readiness to cooperate in combating terrorism, according to an official statement.

"NSA @hmohib met with Jassim M. Al-Khalidi, Ambassador of Saud Arabia to Kabul & talked over the peace process & counter-terrorism efforts. The NSA stressed, this year #ANDSF have hit the Taliban & Daesh [Arabic acronym for the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS), banned in Russia] more than any time & liberated vast territories from their control," the Afghan National Security Council's office tweeted on Tuesday.

During the talks, Mohib called for "cohesive and collective efforts" to deal with the threat of terrorism.

"Amb. Al-Khalidi said Saudi Arabia is willing to cooperate with Afghanistan in both areas of peace and combating terrorism," the office added.

Mohib, in turn, noted that Afghanistan had always recognized and appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a major country of the Islamic world. He also thanked the country for cooperation and support in peace and development.

Afghan security forces have recently intensified the fight against IS, regularly reporting about militants and their family members surrendering as a result of counterterrorism operations. Last week, President Ashraf Ghani announced that the IS had been defeated in the country.