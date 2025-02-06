Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Meets Bulgarian Minister Of Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Saudi Ambassador meets Bulgarian Minister of Environment

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, Dr. Rami Al-Otaibi, met with Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Sofia.

The officials discussed ways to enhance existing cooperation in the environmental field.

