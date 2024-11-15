Saudi Ambassador presents credentials to Sultan of Oman

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan presented his credentials to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman at Al Baraka Palace.

Sultan Haitham commended the Saudi-Omani historical ties and their continued progress across various sectors.

Ambassador bin Bishan conveyed greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Sultan of Oman, wishing the Omani people continued prosperity.