Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Algeria Hosts Meeting With Arab Counterparts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy held a meeting on Wednesday with fellow Arab ambassadors accredited to Algeria to explore opportunities to collaborate to advance the shared interests of Arab nations

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy held a meeting on Wednesday with fellow Arab ambassadors accredited to Algeria to explore opportunities to collaborate to advance the shared interests of Arab nations.

Following the meeting, Al-Bussairy hosted a luncheon in honor of his guests.

Related Topics

Saudi Algeria Arab

Recent Stories

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables

3 minutes ago
 PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive i ..

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

3 minutes ago
 South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

6 minutes ago
 Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

6 minutes ago
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare ..

France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again

6 minutes ago
 PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced ..

PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

3 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank ..

Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid

8 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Pales ..

US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulters in 157 days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World