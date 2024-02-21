Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy held a meeting on Wednesday with fellow Arab ambassadors accredited to Algeria to explore opportunities to collaborate to advance the shared interests of Arab nations

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy held a meeting on Wednesday with fellow Arab ambassadors accredited to Algeria to explore opportunities to collaborate to advance the shared interests of Arab nations.

Following the meeting, Al-Bussairy hosted a luncheon in honor of his guests.