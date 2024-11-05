Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh receives Ministry of Islamic Affairs delegation

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan received a delegation from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in Dhaka.

The delegation is conducting four days of religious courses and scholarly sessions in Chittagong and Cox's Bazar as part of the ministry’s outreach program.

Ambassador Al-Duhailan praised the ministry's efforts to support Bangladeshi Muslims. He emphasized that these programs promote moderation and tolerance, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s mission to serve islam and Muslims worldwide.