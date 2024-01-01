Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Egypt Receives Shura Council Delegation In Arab Parliament

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Saudi ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, received today at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo a member of the Saudi Shura Council, Hazza bin Bakr Al-Qahtani, as First Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament (AP), and the AP member, Assaf bin Salem Abu Thaneen.

The meeting covered Saudi Arabia's participation in the AP session on Palestine in Cairo, along with other topics of mutual interest. The reception was attended by the Deputy Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Abdulrahman bin Salem Al-Dahas.

