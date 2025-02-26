Saudi ambassador to France holds Founding Day ceremony

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Saudi ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, held a reception on the occasion of Founding Day, in the presence of the Kingdom's permanent representative to the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Saudi attachés, directors of technical offices in France, and members of the embassy.

The ceremony was attended by a group of French officials, members of parliament, ambassadors accredited to France, permanent delegates to UNESCO, representatives of civil society organizations, religious and legal figures, intellectuals, and media professionals.