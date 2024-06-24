Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Jordan Meets With Bangladeshi Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan meets with Bangladeshi counterpart

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Al-Sudairy met here with Bangladeshi Ambassador to Jordan Nahida Subhan, with whom he discussed ties and means to boost them, as well as other topics of common interest.

