Saudi Ambassador To Morocco Meets With UAE Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, met in Rabat on Monday with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Morocco, Al-Asri Saeed Ahmed Al-Dhaheri
Both sides discussed bilateral relations, in addition to issues of common interest.
