Saudi Ambassador To Morocco Meets With UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, met in Rabat on Monday with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Morocco, Al-Asri Saeed Ahmed Al-Dhaheri.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, in addition to issues of common interest.

