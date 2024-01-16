Saudi Ambassador to Morocco meets with UAE Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, met in Rabat on Monday with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Morocco, Al-Asri Saeed Ahmed Al-Dhaheri.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, in addition to issues of common interest.