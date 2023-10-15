Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Portugal Meets KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Saudi Ambassador to Portugal meets KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz has met with Assistant Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two sides discussed a number of topics related to relief and humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost around $6.5 billion. He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.

Related Topics

World Saudi Lisbon Portugal Saud (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

2 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

2 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

5 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From World