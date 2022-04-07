Saudi Ambassador to Return to Lebanon - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the return of the kingdom's ambassador to Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the return of the kingdom's ambassador to Lebanon.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announces the return of the ambassador of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the brotherly Republic of Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

In late October, Saudi Arabia and a number of other Persian Gulf countries announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from Lebanon for consultations and gave Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave the respective countries.

The decision came amid the controversy caused by the comments of a prominent Lebanese journalist and tv host George Kordahi who was later appointed Minister of Information.

Before this appointment, the journalist told Qatari news agency Al Jazeera that the war in Yemen was pointless and that the campaign of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was an act of aggression, while Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels were fighting in defense of their country. In early December, Kordahi resigned.