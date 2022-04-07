UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador To Return To Lebanon - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Saudi Ambassador to Return to Lebanon - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the return of the kingdom's ambassador to Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the return of the kingdom's ambassador to Lebanon.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announces the return of the ambassador of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the brotherly Republic of Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

In late October, Saudi Arabia and a number of other Persian Gulf countries announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from Lebanon for consultations and gave Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave the respective countries.

The decision came amid the controversy caused by the comments of a prominent Lebanese journalist and tv host George Kordahi who was later appointed Minister of Information.

Before this appointment, the journalist told Qatari news agency Al Jazeera that the war in Yemen was pointless and that the campaign of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was an act of aggression, while Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels were fighting in defense of their country. In early December, Kordahi resigned.

Related Topics

Yemen George Saudi Arabia Lebanon October December TV From Arab

Recent Stories

Belarus Introduces Price Controls for Certain Nonf ..

Belarus Introduces Price Controls for Certain Nonfood Items - Gov't

25 seconds ago
 Biden Not Considered Close Contact of Covid-Infect ..

Biden Not Considered Close Contact of Covid-Infected Pelosi Despite Interactions ..

27 seconds ago
 Pakistani Election Commission Says Cannot Hold Ele ..

Pakistani Election Commission Says Cannot Hold Elections in Three Months

28 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Vows to Cut More Energy Costs for Ame ..

Biden Admin. Vows to Cut More Energy Costs for Americans After Record Oil Reserv ..

32 seconds ago
 Early, free, fair election crucial to political, e ..

Early, free, fair election crucial to political, economic stability: Farrukh Hab ..

44 minutes ago
 Opposition leaders welcomed SC's verdict

Opposition leaders welcomed SC's verdict

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.