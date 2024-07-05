Saudi Ambassador To UK Welcomes Delegation From University Of Hail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received a delegation from the University of Hail, led by its president, Professor Rashid bin Maslat Al-Sharif.
Al-Sharif briefed Prince Khalid on the university's program dedicated to visiting UK universities. It aims to enhance academic cooperation and exchanging experiences between Saudi and British universities. The program falls within the efforts to develop scientific research and higher education in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
