Saudi Ambassador Visits Site of Pensacola Shooting - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Embassy of Saudi Arabia to the United States said in a statement that Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al Saud visited the military base in Pensacola, Florida, where a Saudi national had killed three Americans, and expressed condolences as well as reaffirmed the country's commitment to cooperate with the investigation.

"During her visit, the Ambassador met with the command of the base and reiterated her condemnation of this horrific attack," the statement said on Thursday. "The ambassador stressed that she would remain fully engaged on the matter and would provide any assistance possible to accelerate the investigation.

"

On Friday, a Saudi officer who was undergoing pilot training at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, opened fire in a classroom, killing three US sailors and wounding eight other people before he was shot dead.

The FBI said that it is investigating the shooting as a suspected act of terrorism.

The Saudi Embassy said it once again condemns the attack as a senseless act of violence and noted that Saudi Arabia has offered its condolences and assistance from the moment it learned about the incident.