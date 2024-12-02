Saudi and Bahraini naval forces launch 'Bridge 25' joint exercise

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The "Bridge 25" joint naval exercise kicked off on Sunday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), represented by the Eastern Fleet, and the Royal Bahraini Naval Force (RBNF), in the presence of senior officers from both sides.

The Exercise Director, Naval Colonel Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, indicated that "Bridge 25" aims to enhance the combat readiness of the participating units, unify tactical concepts, and carry out joint operations.

He said it also focuses on implementing naval battle management procedures, command and control, and improving the efficiency of communication procedures.

He pointed out that this exercise is part of the ongoing "Bridge" series of drills conducted between the two countries to strengthen security cooperation, secure territorial waters, and unify concepts and joint efforts.