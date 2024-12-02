Open Menu

Saudi And Bahraini Naval Forces Launch 'Bridge 25' Joint Exercise

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Saudi and Bahraini naval forces launch 'Bridge 25' joint exercise

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The "Bridge 25" joint naval exercise kicked off on Sunday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), represented by the Eastern Fleet, and the Royal Bahraini Naval Force (RBNF), in the presence of senior officers from both sides.

The Exercise Director, Naval Colonel Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, indicated that "Bridge 25" aims to enhance the combat readiness of the participating units, unify tactical concepts, and carry out joint operations.

He said it also focuses on implementing naval battle management procedures, command and control, and improving the efficiency of communication procedures.

He pointed out that this exercise is part of the ongoing "Bridge" series of drills conducted between the two countries to strengthen security cooperation, secure territorial waters, and unify concepts and joint efforts.

Related Topics

Saudi Bahrain Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

2 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From World