Saudi And Estonian Foreign Ministers Sign MoU On Political Consultations
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met here on Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna.
The two ministers discussed means to strengthen ties in various fields and intensify multilateral coordination on issues that serve the interests of the two countries.
They also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between their countries to further boost relations. Non-resident Saudi Ambassador to Estonia Nesreen Alshebel and Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood attended the meeting.
