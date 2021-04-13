UrduPoint.com
Saudi Announces Ramadan Starts Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:14 AM

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday, as Muslims worldwide face coronavirus curbs

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday, as Muslims worldwide face coronavirus curbs.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday... is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan this year," the kingdom's supreme court said in a royal court statement.

Other Muslim countries, including Egypt and Lebanon, have also announced that Tuesday marks the start of Ramadan .

The daytime fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of islam.

Observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.

It is also a time of prayers, during which Muslims typically converge in large numbers at mosques, especially at night.

But due to Covid-19 pandemic, many Muslim-majority countries have imposed restrictions on worshippers, including night-time curfews, and called for prayers to be performed at home.

