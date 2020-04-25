UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Abolishes Flogging

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging

Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as a punishment, the state human rights commission said Saturday, hailing a "major step forward" in the reform programme launched by the king and his powerful son

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as a punishment, the state human rights commission said Saturday, hailing a "major step forward" in the reform programme launched by the king and his powerful son.

Court-ordered floggings in Saudi Arabia -- sometimes extending to hundreds of lashes -- have long drawn condemnation from human rights groups.

The state human rights commission said that the latest reform, which was reported by Saudi media including the pro-government Okaz newspaper, would ensure that no more convicts were sentenced to flogging.

"This decision guarantees that convicts who would previously have been sentenced to the lash will from now on receive fines or prison terms instead," its chairman, Awad al-Awad, said.

Previously, the courts had powers to order the flogging of convicts found guilty of offences.

In future, judges will have to choose between fines and/or jail sentences, or non-custodial alternatives like community service.

