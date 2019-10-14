UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Agreed Thorough Probe Needed Into Attack On Oil Facilities - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Saudi Arabia Agreed Thorough Probe Needed Into Attack on Oil Facilities - Lavrov

Saudi Arabia agreed with Russia on the need for a thorough probe into the attack on Saudi oil facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia agreed with Russia on the need for a thorough probe into the attack on Saudi oil facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We reiterated our position of condemning this attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure and emphasized the need for a thorough, objective, impartial investigation. The Saudis agreed on the need for such an approach to the investigation of the incident," Lavrov told reporters.

