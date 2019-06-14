UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Agrees With US Claims Against Iran On Gulf Of Oman Attacks - Jubeir

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Saudi Arabia has no reason to disagree with US statement on Iran's involvement in the attacks on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir said.

Two tankers were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo claimed, citing assessment based on intelligence, that Iran was behind the attack.

"[Riyadh has] no reason to disagree with the secretary of state ... The investigations will continue and the evidence will be made available to the world ... The US has gone to the [United Nations] Security Council to make its case.

And I think once this is concluded, it will become very obvious," Jubeir told CNN.

US diplomats have raised the issue of the alleged Iran involvement in the attack at the UN Security Council.

The broadcaster, however, quoted Kuwait's envoy to the United Nations, Mansour Otaibi, as saying that no evidence had been presented during the discussions initiated by the United States.

The tanker blasts in the Gulf of Oman followed an attack on four vessels in off the UAE coast in May, which was blamed on Iran, too. Tehran has denied having a role in the incident.

