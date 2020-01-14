Saudi Arabia Aims to Focus More on Renewable Energy - Minister

Saudi Arabia, as a one of the leading producers of fossil fuels, is moving toward the development of renewable forms of energy in the future, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Tuesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia, as a one of the leading producers of fossil fuels, is moving toward the development of renewable forms of energy in the future, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Tuesday.

"More importantly, we are talking about conversion of our energy mix, whereby we will be using more gas and more renewables, and we want to become part of the solution. Not only that we want to be engaged with every possible partner on how we can mitigate emissions, but primarily we want to do it with a view that people have to give all sources of energy a fair equitability," the minister said at a World Future Energy Summit, which Abu Dhabi is hosting this week.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui, who also took part in the panel discussion, supported the views of his counterpart and underlined the importance of having a strategy aimed at expanding the use of renewables in the national energy mix.

"What we found making sense for us was a 50 percent component of the energy mix is going to be fossil-based, primarily gas, and the other 50 percent is going to be clean, zero-emission forms of energy and nuclear program, solar program are part of it. And we are targeting with that energy mix a saving of around $190 billion to the government and to the people," Mazroui said.

The World Future Energy Summit, which began earlier in the day as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is devoted to discussing the transition to the sustainable forms of energy as well as waste and water management. Many foreign leaders are taking part in the event, which will run through Thursday.