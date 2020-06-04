UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Allocates $500Mln To Help Develop COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:36 PM

Saudi Arabia Allocates $500Mln to Help Develop COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Saudi Arabia has decided to donate $500 million to support global efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and develop a vaccine against the disease, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia has decided to donate $500 million to support global efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and develop a vaccine against the disease, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said on Thursday.

Riyadh will also allocate $150 million in a bid to support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GIVA), a public-private global health partnership aimed at increasing immunization access in poor countries, the minister said, as quoted by the Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

According to the channel, the minister held a video conference with members of GIVA earlier in the day.

In late April, Saudi Arabia pledged to provide $500 million for international organizations to support efforts in combating the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the Saudi Health Ministry has confirmed 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total count of those infected to 93,157. The tally of recoveries has risen by 806 to 68,965, while the death toll has reached 32.

According to the ministry's report, the number of active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia now stands at 23,581.

Elsewhere in the region, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Qatar has reached 63,741 since the start of the pandemic, after health officials confirmed a further 1,581 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, there are 24,228 active coronavirus cases in Qatar. A further 1,926 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the last day, the ministry said, adding that a total of 39,468 people have fully recovered. The death toll now stands at 45.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry has recorded 562 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total number of cases to 29,921.

A further six people have died in the country from disease-related symptoms, taking the death toll to 236 since the beginning of the pandemic. The tally of recoveries has increased by 1,473 to 17,223.

In Oman, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14,316, as 778 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of new cases - 513 - were detected in foreign residents.

The number of recoveries in Oman is now at 3,451, and the death toll has reached 67.

Related Topics

Poor Oman Died Saudi Qatar Alliance Saudi Arabia April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Has Provided $235Bln in COVID-19 Financing to ..

4 minutes ago

CCOE allows import of Euro-V compliant diesel, pet ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.