Saudi Arabia Allocating $100 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have ordered to allocate $100 million for humanitarian assistance to the people of conflict-ridden Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes in Sudan, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 400 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the WHO completed the organization's first medical aid delivery to Sudan, valued at $444,000 and intended to reach 165,000 people in Sudan.