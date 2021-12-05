UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allows Entry For People Vaccinated With Sputnik V In 2022 - Vaccine Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Saudi Arabia Allows Entry for People Vaccinated With Sputnik V in 2022 - Vaccine Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia will authorize those vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russian-made Sputnik V to enter the kingdom starting from January 1, 2022, with a number of conditions, the vaccine developer said on the official Twitter account on Sunday, citing the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"RDIF: Saudi Arabia joined more than 100 other countries accepting #sputnikvaccinated visitors," the Sputnik V developer tweeted.

"Upon entering the country, persons vaccinated with Sputnik V will be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test," the press release of Sputnik V said.

The decision to allow entry to the kingdom for those vaccinated with Sputnik V enables the Muslims to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages in Mecca and Medina, the document added.

"As Saudi Arabia opens its borders for the Sputnik V vaccinated, this decision will play an important role for increasing the tourist flows and establishing new business ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia," according to the press release.

