Saudi Arabia Allows UAE Flights To All Countries Including Israel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:35 PM

Saudi Arabia allows UAE flights to all countries including Israel

The Saudi media report that Saudi authorities have given approval to UAE flights to use Kingdom’s airspace to fly to all countries including Israel.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Saudi Arabia allowed UAE flights to all countries to overfly the kingdom, the Saudi media reported on Wednesday.

Saudi authorities accepted the UAE request to allow “overfly the kingdom’s airspace for flights heading to the UAE and departing from it to all countries”.

The development took place after Israel and UAE resumed their relations after their deal for “normalization”

On August 31st, Israel’s first flight carrying delegations from the US and the UAE flew over the Saudi kingdom to arrive in the UAE.

The Saudi Press Agency while citing source from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the kingdom accepted an Emirate request to allow “cross the kingdom’s airspace for flights heading to the UAE and department from it to all counties,”.

It said that this permission meant that Israel and UAE could now use Saudi airspace, a major development showing the shift of Arab countries Palestine policy.

“Now there is another tremendous breakthrough,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement soon after Saudi authorities allowed UAE flights to use kingdom’s airspace to all countries including Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli PM had stated that Monday's historic first commercial flight of an Israeli aircraft direct to the United Arab Emirates across Saudi Arabia would not be the last.

“Israeli flights and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back,” the Israeli PM added.

However, Netanyahu did not give any specific time limit in this regard.

