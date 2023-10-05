Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Announces Bid To Host World Cup In 2034

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it plans to bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

The bid "intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation and the country's deep-rooted passion for football", said a statement from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

news of the bid comes one year after neighbouring Qatar hosted the first World Cup in the middle East, where the Saudi national team scored a stunning group stage victory over eventual winners Argentina.

The Saudi announcement came an hour after world football's governing body FIFA released a statement giving its plans for the 2030 World Cup and inviting countries in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to bid for 2034.

On the heels of the Qatar tournament, Saudi Arabia signed Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Pro League, the first in a slew of major stars drawn by eye-watering salaries to the world's biggest crude oil exporter.

Sport is a major component of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a tourism and business hub while transitioning the economy away from fossil fuels.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Business Oil Saudi FIFA Qatar Argentina Saudi Arabia Middle East Hub Mohammed Bin Salman From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

2 hours ago
 ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab- ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

2 hours ago
 AC starts crack down on professional beggars, doze ..

AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operati ..

2 hours ago
Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving ..

Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

2 hours ago
 Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakt ..

Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakthrough for trade

2 hours ago
 Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta ..

Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta launched

2 hours ago
 GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to b ..

GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to boost sustainability

2 hours ago
 Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after ..

Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after leak

3 hours ago
 Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to yo ..

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealt ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World