Saudi Arabia announces intention to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Saudi Arabia unveiled on Wednesday its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Led by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the bid for 2034 aims to deliver a world-class tournament and seeks inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation, as well as the country's deep-rooted passion for football, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia's inaugural FIFA World Cup bid is bolstered by the country's growing experience of hosting world-class football events and its ongoing plans to welcome fans across the world to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted that Saudi Arabia's desire to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup mirrors the country's progress in all sectors.

The kingdom has rapidly evolved as a leading hub and an international destination for hosting major events, attributable to its economic strength and ambition, he added.

Since 2018, Saudi Arabia has been home to over 50 international events for both male and female athletes, encompassing football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports, and golf.