Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change- State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced new initiatives to preserve the environment and address climate change at the inaugural edition of the annual forum of the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In an opening speech, the crown prince said that Saudi Arabia would plant more than 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of degraded lands as part of the government's efforts.

The crown prince also unveiled a roadmap to contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, including reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030.

Additionally, the crown prince announced his nation's intention to join a number of climate organizations, such as the Global Oceans Alliance, the Alliance to Eliminate Plastic Wastes in Oceans and Beaches, the sports for Climate Action Agreement, in addition to creating a global center for sustainable tourism and a non-profit foundation to explore the seas and oceans.