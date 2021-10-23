UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives To Tackle Climate Change- State Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:02 PM

Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change- State Media

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced new initiatives to preserve the environment and address climate change at the inaugural edition of the annual forum of the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced new initiatives to preserve the environment and address climate change at the inaugural edition of the annual forum of the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In an opening speech, the crown prince said that Saudi Arabia would plant more than 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of degraded lands as part of the government's efforts.

The crown prince also unveiled a roadmap to contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, including reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030.

Additionally, the crown prince announced his nation's intention to join a number of climate organizations, such as the Global Oceans Alliance, the Alliance to Eliminate Plastic Wastes in Oceans and Beaches, the sports for Climate Action Agreement, in addition to creating a global center for sustainable tourism and a non-profit foundation to explore the seas and oceans.

Related Topics

Sports Riyadh Saudi Alliance Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human right ..

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human rights, says country’s UNHRC memb ..

4 minutes ago
 US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawa ..

US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Gibilisco

2 minutes ago
 China passes law to reduce pressure on children fr ..

China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

3 minutes ago
 ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures ..

ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures

3 minutes ago
 Some 352 electric wheelchairs distributed among di ..

Some 352 electric wheelchairs distributed among disable university students

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.