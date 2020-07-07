Saudi Arabia announces new health protocols for Haj 2020

(@fidahassanain)

According to the new rules, entrance to the holy sites including Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat without a permit would not be allowed, starting from Sunday 28 of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1441 AH corresponding to July 19, 2020 AD until the end of Sunday 12 of Dhu al-Hijjah 1441 AH corresponding to August 2 2020.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July7th, 2020) Saudi Arabia announced new health protocols for pilgrim to be participating in Haj 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The Saudi authorities announced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to prevent spread of the virus.

The authorities “allowed completion of Hajj for suspected cases, after evaluation by the specialist doctor, so that they were attached to the group of suspected cases.

A separate residence and transports would be allocated to the pilgrims,”.

“Touching or kissing the honorable Kaaba or the Black Stone are prevented in the Grand Mosque, Social distancing is also stressed by the controls,”

The kingdom allowed prayers in congregation with an emphasis on wearing a cloth mask during the congregational prayer, and keeping the distance between the worshipers.

“The controls also detail measures concerning water and food, hygiene and transport in buses.”

Last month, the kingdom announced that pilgrim from other countries would not be allowed, pointing out that only citizens and residents with limited numbers would be allowed to take part in rituals.