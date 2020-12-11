UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Announces Registration Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Use

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:22 PM

Saudi Arabia Announces Registration of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Use

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Agency (SFDA) said that it had approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for use in the Arab country

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Saudi Arabia's food and Drug Agency (SFDA) said that it had approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for use in the Arab country.

"Following thorough discussion of all technical and scientific parameters, it was decided to authorize the registration of the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech and its use," the agency said on Thursday in a statement, as cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The timeframe for the deliveries of the vaccine will be announced later, the SFDA added.

In November, the authorities said that the vaccination would be free of charge for all citizens of the kingdom and is projected to start in late 2020 or early 2021.

Related Topics

Saudi Germany Saudi Arabia November 2020 All Arab

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Multan gets four portable ventilator a ..

1 minute ago

AstraZeneca to Begin Trials With Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

Bilawal condoles with Maryum Nawaz

1 minute ago

EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

3 minutes ago

UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enh ..

24 minutes ago

SoftBank sells controlling stake in Boston Dynamic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.