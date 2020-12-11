Saudi Arabia Announces Registration of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Use

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Agency (SFDA) said that it had approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for use in the Arab country

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Saudi Arabia's food and Drug Agency (SFDA) said that it had approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for use in the Arab country.

"Following thorough discussion of all technical and scientific parameters, it was decided to authorize the registration of the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech and its use," the agency said on Thursday in a statement, as cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The timeframe for the deliveries of the vaccine will be announced later, the SFDA added.

In November, the authorities said that the vaccination would be free of charge for all citizens of the kingdom and is projected to start in late 2020 or early 2021.