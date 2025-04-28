Saudi Arabia Announces Strict Penalties For Unauthorized Hajj Attempts, Facilitators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:27 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced a series of stringent penalties targeting individuals who attempt to perform Hajj without the required permit, as well as those who facilitate such violations.
The measures will be enforced from the first of Dhul-Qi'dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.
Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit will face fines of up to SAR 20,000. This penalty also applies to holders of all types of visit visas who enter or stay in Makkah or the holy sites during the restricted period without proper authorization.
Stricter penalties are set for facilitators: a fine of up to SAR 100,000 will be imposed on anyone who sponsors a visit visa for an individual who violates the Hajj permit regulations. The same penalty applies to those who transport, shelter, or assist visit visa holders in reaching or staying in Makkah and the holy sites.
This includes accommodating them in hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or designated Hajj accommodations. The fine will be multiplied for each individual involved.
Additionally, illegal infiltrators - whether residents or overstayers - found attempting to perform Hajj will be deported and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for a period of ten years.
Authorities will also request the confiscation of land vehicles used to transport unauthorized individuals to the holy sites, provided they are owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices.
The ministry emphasized that these measures will ensure the safety, security, and organization of the annual pilgrimage, and called on all citizens, residents, and visitors to comply fully with Hajj regulations.
