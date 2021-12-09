(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia has appointed Rajeh Otaibi as its new charge d'affaires ad interim in Lebanon, is arrival in Beirut is expected in the coming days, an official Lebanese source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In late October, the Saudi authorities recalled their ambassador from Lebanon for consultations and gave 48 hours to the Lebanese ambassador to leave the kingdom. The reason for such decisions was the statements of Lebanese journalist George Kordahi about the war in Yemen. Before his appointment as Lebanese Information Minister, the journalist told Al Jazeera that the war in Yemen was meaningless, and the actions of theSaudi-led Arab coalition were aggression, while the actions of the Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels were defensive.

Several days ago, amid the scandal, Kordahi announced his resignation from the post of Lebanese Information Minister.

"Saudi Arabia has decided to appoint a charge d'affaires ad interim in Lebanon, it was Rajeh Otaibi, who is not an employee of the foreign ministry," the source said.

According to the source, Otaibi will arrive in Beirut in the coming days.