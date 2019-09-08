Saudi Arabia Appoints Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud as New Energy Minister - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud has been appointed for the position of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, local media reported on Sunday.

The prince will assume the office from Khalid al-Falih.

The announcement comes following al-Falih's complete removal from the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, the country's oil company, on Tuesday.

The outgoing minister co-chaired the Russian-Saudi Arabian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific and Technical Cooperation with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.