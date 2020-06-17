UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Approves Dexamethasone As Treatment Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Wed 17th June 2020

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced its approval of the use of dexamethasone medication against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the University of Oxford shared the results of its study indicating a reduction in mortality among COVID-19 patients who take steroid treatment dexamethasone.

The UK government has already approved it to be used as a treatment for the coronavirus disease.

"We add dexamethasone to the treatment protocol. The medicine will be administered to patients who on artificial lung ventilation and requiring oxygen support at infirmaries and intensive care units," the ministry said in a statement, cited by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed a total of 141,234 cases.

