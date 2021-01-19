Saudi Arabia Approves Use of AstraZeneca, Moderna Vaccines Against COVID-19

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Saudi Ministry of Health has approved the use in the country of the coronavirus vaccines by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca and US company Moderna, the ministry said on Twitter.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the use of the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca/Moderna, following the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech," the statement said.

The ministry said more than 2 million people had already signed up for vaccinations in the kingdom through a special application.

Vaccination against coronavirus in the country began on December 17.

According to the latest data from the Saudi Health Ministry, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 365,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the kingdom, 356,848 patients have recovered, and 6,329 people have died from the disease.