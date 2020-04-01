Saudi Arabia Asks Muslim Pilgrims to Delay Visit for Hajj in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia has asked Muslim travelers all over the world to postpone their visit to the kingdom for Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the country's Hajj and Umrah Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has asked Muslim travelers all over the world to postpone their visit to the kingdom for Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the country's Hajj and Umrah Ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia cares for the health of all Muslims coming to the Kingdom, therefore, we have asked Islamic countries not to issue Hajj contracts yet until the situation becomes clear," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also added that the kingdom would provide"everyone on its land" with free medical treatment if it was needed.

In late February, Riyadh temporarily banned travelers from coming to the kingdom for Umrah, or "minor pilgrimage," and visiting the Prophet's Mosque in the city of Medina due to the coronavirus infection.

The Umrah can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Hajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar Calendar. Every Muslim should make a pilgrimage to the holy sites of Mecca at least once during their lifetime.

As of Wednesday, the Saudi authorities have confirmed 1,563 coronavirus cases, with 10 patients having died and 165 others having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.