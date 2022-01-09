UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Asks Neighbors For Munitions Pending US Approval Of Patriot Sales - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Saudi Arabia has asked neighbors for loans of interceptor missiles as it struggles to fend off Houthi strikes, pending US approval of Patriot missile sales, media said Sunday.

The Gulf monarchy sources most of its weapons from the United States but its involvement in the Yemeni war and the killing of a Saudi dissident journalist in 2018 was met with bipartisan criticism in the US, leading to a thorny approval process.

"There is an interceptor shortage. Saudi Arabia has asked its friends for loans, but there are not many to be had," the Financial Times quoted a source with the knowledge of talks between Riyadh and its neighbors.

A senior US source told the daily that Washington approved of these negotiations, which they said might be "the faster alternative" to getting interceptors directly from the US.

Saudi Arabia has been under a relentless drone-and-rocket attack by Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen since it sent warplanes to bomb their positions in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.

