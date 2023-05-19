JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Saudi Arabia supports international efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and is ready to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday.

"We support international efforts on settling the Ukrainian crisis and are ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine," the crown prince said in his opening speech at the Arab League summit in the city of Jeddah.