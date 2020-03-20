Saudi Arabia Bans Exports of Medicines, Medical Equipment Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia decided to ban the exports of medicines and medical equipment over the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Saudi television reported, citing the national customs service.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 274 cases of COVID-19 so far with no fatalities. Six people have already recovered.

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, the kingdom has already taken a number of measures, including travel restrictions, suspension of international flights and free distribution of sanitizers.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.