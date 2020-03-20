UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Bans Exports Of Medicines, Medical Equipment Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Saudi Arabia Bans Exports of Medicines, Medical Equipment Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia decided to ban the exports of medicines and medical equipment over the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Saudi television reported, citing the national customs service.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 274 cases of COVID-19 so far with no fatalities. Six people have already recovered.

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, the kingdom has already taken a number of measures, including travel restrictions, suspension of international flights and free distribution of sanitizers.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Exports Saudi Saudi Arabia March TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

8 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

11 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.