Saudi Arabia Bans Nationals Without Booster Dose From Leaving Country - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Saudi Arabia has made a COVID-19 booster dose a prerequisite for citizens older than 16 to leave the country, official Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Saudi Arabia has made a COVID-19 booster dose a prerequisite for citizens older than 16 to leave the country, official Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry.

"It is mandatory for citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the (third) booster dose of the (Covid-19) vaccine for those who have spent (three) months since receiving the second dose, except for age groups who are less than (16) years old, or groups excluded and as indicated in the (Tawakkalna) app," the official requirement read.

Those leaving the country, except minors under the age of 8, have to take a PCR test no more than 48 hours before a trip, or submit a COVID-19 antigen test.

On February 1, booster vaccination certificates became mandatory in Saudi Arabia for using a taxi or a bus, renting a car, or buying a train, ship or plane ticket. Saudi Arabia has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases since December. The kingdom has administered over 56.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 73.3% of citizens have received at least one dose, 68% have been fully vaccinated, and 21.6% have received a booster dose.

