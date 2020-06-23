UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Bans Overseas Pilgrimage To Mecca, Medina Over Coronavirus - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:50 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Saudi Arabia made the decision to restrict this year's hajj, or pilgrimage to the sacred Islamic cities of Mecca and Medina, for pilgrims arriving from abroad due to coronavirus-related epidemiological precautions, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Monday.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the threat it represents for large public gatherings, the hajj of the Islamic Calendar year of 1441 [2020 according to the Christian calendar] will be limited to pilgrims of different nationalities who are already in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia closed Mecca's premises to the public in late February.

Saudi Arabia has the highest coronavirus infection rate among Arab states, with a cumulative toll of confirmed cases exceeding 161,000 and growing by over 3,000 each day.

