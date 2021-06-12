UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Bans This Year's Hajj For Foreign Muslims - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Saudi Arabia Bans This Year's Hajj for Foreign Muslims - State Media

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah decided that only the kingdom's citizens and residents would be allowed to carry out the pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi state media reported on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah decided that only the kingdom's citizens and residents would be allowed to carry out the pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi state media reported on Saturday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, no more than 60,000 Muslims can make the pilgrimage this year.

This is the second year in a row that foreign Muslims are banned from visiting their holy cities. Last year, due to the COVID-19, the kingdom selected only 10,000 Muslims living in Saudi Arabia for making the Hajj.

The Hajj is the Muslim pilgrimage to the sites of Mecca and Medina, including Masjid al-Haram - the world's most important mosque. Every Muslim must go on this pilgrimage at least once in his life. This year the Hajj will take place from July 17-22.

Related Topics

World Hajj Mecca Saudi Medina Saudi Arabia July Mosque Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed gives green light for governa ..

12 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22 growth-oriented, pro-people: Haleem ..

2 minutes ago

5.0-magnitude quake hits SW China's Yunnan: CENC

2 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested; over four kg charras ..

2 minutes ago

Over Rs 5800 bln revenue target achievable: MCCI p ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills at least 3,787,127 people since ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.