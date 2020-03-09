Saudi Arabia Bans Travel to, From Nine Countries Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Saudi government has decided to suspend travel between the Kingdom and nine countries in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The countries subject to the travel ban include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Italy and South Korea, SPA said on Monday citing Interior Ministry sources.

The travel ban applies both to Saudi nationals and foreigners. Travel to and from the aforementioned countries will be temporarily prohibited, only cargo flights and evacuation flights will be allowed.

On Sunday, the Saudi authorities announced that there were 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the patients have reportedly traveled to Iran, which has become one of the most recent hotbeds of the COVID-19 infection.