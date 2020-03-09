UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Bans Travel To, From Nine Countries Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:12 PM

Saudi Arabia Bans Travel to, From Nine Countries Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

The Saudi government has decided to suspend travel between the Kingdom and nine countries in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Saudi government has decided to suspend travel between the Kingdom and nine countries in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The countries subject to the travel ban include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Italy and South Korea, SPA said on Monday citing Interior Ministry sources.

The travel ban applies both to Saudi nationals and foreigners. Travel to and from the aforementioned countries will be temporarily prohibited, only cargo flights and evacuation flights will be allowed.

On Sunday, the Saudi authorities announced that there were 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the patients have reportedly traveled to Iran, which has become one of the most recent hotbeds of the COVID-19 infection.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Syria Iran Egypt Iraq UAE Kuwait Saudi Italy Bahrain South Korea Lebanon United Arab Emirates Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM will visit Peshawar, Mohmand agency today

2 minutes ago

Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as 'manipu ..

2 minutes ago

DC bans digging near Jerma, Shahpur bridges

2 minutes ago

Oil prices go down today after Saudi's price war w ..

18 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) hol ..

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates International Women’s Mo ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.