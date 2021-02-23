Saudi Arabia, Belarus Agree on Military Industry Cooperation - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI), the Arab news newspaper reports.

The memorandum was signed on Monday by GAMI head Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali and SAMI chairman Dmitry Pantus, at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition (IDEX-2021).

It aims to strengthen Saudi-Belarusian cooperation in military research, development and technologies, the newspaper said.

The IDEX-2021 international arms exhibition is being held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi despite the coronavirus pandemic. Since the opening of the event on February 21, around 30 contracts worth $3.4 million have already been signed.