UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, Belarus Agree On Military Industry Cooperation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:30 AM

Saudi Arabia, Belarus Agree on Military Industry Cooperation - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI), the Arab news newspaper reports.

The memorandum was signed on Monday by GAMI head Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali and SAMI chairman Dmitry Pantus, at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition (IDEX-2021).

It aims to strengthen Saudi-Belarusian cooperation in military research, development and technologies, the newspaper said.

The IDEX-2021 international arms exhibition is being held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi despite the coronavirus pandemic. Since the opening of the event on February 21, around 30 contracts worth $3.4 million have already been signed.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia February Event Industry Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

3 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

3 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

4 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

4 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

4 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.