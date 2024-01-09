Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Belarus Sign MoU To Boost Trade,investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Saudi Arabia, Belarus sign MoU to boost trade,investment

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the National Center for Marketing and price Study at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus signed today a memorandum of understanding to boost investment in and trade between the two countries.

The memo was signed at the federation's headquarters by Acting Secretary of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Walid Al-Arinan and Director of the National Center for Marketing and Price Studies of Belarus Mikalai Barysevich.

Under the agreement, the two parties will exchange information related to trade, business environment, investment, production, and export opportunities to assist Saudi and Belarusian companies in expanding targeted markets.

They will also organize joint research activities pertaining to marketing to enhance trade prospects and explore ways of improved cooperation, facilitate participation in trade fairs, hold economic events and forums, and exchange trade delegations. Moreover, the two sides will cooperate in supporting investors, establishing business contacts, organizing international online training seminars, and exchanging experience related to the use of information technology and digital transformation to promote trade.

These efforts will help companies from the two countries to have better opportunities in each other's markets.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Saudi Price Belarus Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

2 minutes ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

15 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

15 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago

More Stories From World