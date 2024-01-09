Saudi Arabia, Belarus sign MoU to boost trade,investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the National Center for Marketing and price Study at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus signed today a memorandum of understanding to boost investment in and trade between the two countries.

The memo was signed at the federation's headquarters by Acting Secretary of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Walid Al-Arinan and Director of the National Center for Marketing and Price Studies of Belarus Mikalai Barysevich.

Under the agreement, the two parties will exchange information related to trade, business environment, investment, production, and export opportunities to assist Saudi and Belarusian companies in expanding targeted markets.

They will also organize joint research activities pertaining to marketing to enhance trade prospects and explore ways of improved cooperation, facilitate participation in trade fairs, hold economic events and forums, and exchange trade delegations. Moreover, the two sides will cooperate in supporting investors, establishing business contacts, organizing international online training seminars, and exchanging experience related to the use of information technology and digital transformation to promote trade.

These efforts will help companies from the two countries to have better opportunities in each other's markets.