MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Saudi Arabia called for self-restraint on Friday following the death of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a US strike in Iraq, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has followed the events in Iraq... With knowledge of the operations and threats exposing the security of the region and the threats posed by terrorist militias that require their cessation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the rapid developments, calls for the importance of self-restraint to ward off all acts that may lead to aggravating the situation, with unbearable consequences," the ministry wrote in a statement published on Twitter.

It added that the international community must take necessary measures to provide security and stability of the region.

Officials and politicians in other countries have made similar statements, expressing concerns the Soleimani's death might have grave consequences for the region.