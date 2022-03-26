Saudi Arabia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting Amid Recent Houthi Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Saudi Arabian mission to the United Nations has called for a UN Security Council meeting amid recent Houthi attacks on the country's territory.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and civil facilities in several Saudi Arabian cities. Later on Friday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it has destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the kingdom.

"Saudi Arabian mission calls for a meeting within the Security Council to condemn the Houthi attacks that destabilize international peace," the mission said in a statement, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in Saudi territory.