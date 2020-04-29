(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has called on the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to revoke its decision to introduce self-governance in the southern Yemeni provinces and bring the situation back on track toward the crisis settlement, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the country's Council of Ministers.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-based STC announced self-rule in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking its armed and security forces with enforcement. Nevertheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"The situation in Aden and other southern provinces should return back to how it was before the council's announcement on the state of emergency.

[The council should] confirm the cancellation of steps that run counter to the Riyadh agreement," the ministers said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi rebels also urged the STC to abandon actions that lead to increased tensions and immediately return to the implementation of the peace agreement. Egypt has supported the coalition's statement.

In November 2019, the legitimate Yemeni government and the STC met in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and signed a peace agreement, which envisioned that the separatists should return to the government the previously seized facilities and state institutions in the south of Yemen.