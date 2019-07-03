UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Calls Palestinian Refugees' Right To Return To Homeland Non-Negotiable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:45 AM

Saudi Arabia Calls Palestinian Refugees' Right to Return to Homeland Non-Negotiable

The Saudi government insists that the Palestinian refugees' right to return to their homeland on Israeli territory is beyond discussion while the United States has ignored this issue in their recently proposed "deal of the century" for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Saudi government insists that the Palestinian refugees' right to return to their homeland on Israeli territory is beyond discussion while the United States has ignored this issue in their recently proposed "deal of the century" for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

On June 25, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner presented the US plan for Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement. The key proposal was to invest money in foreign territories the Palestinians are currently taking refuge on so that they never want to come back to their homeland in Israel in the future. The plan did not include any direct proposals on how the dialogue between Israel and Palestine could be relaunched.

"The government confirms the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to their homeland, considering it fixed and established as well as not negotiable," the ministry tweeted citing the Cabinet's protocol.

The government also confirmed that Saudi Arabia was still among the major states that were providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in statement that the government of Saudi Arabia has donated $2 million to the agency.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

According to the UNRWA, Palestine refugees are defined as "persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948, and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 conflict." Nowadays, there are about 5 million Palestine refugees in the world while approximately one third of them live in 58 recognized Palestine refugee camps in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Syria Israel Palestine White House Gaza Saudi Bank Jerusalem United States Saudi Arabia Lebanon Money May June From Government Refugee Cabinet Million Arab

Recent Stories

Dil Dil Pakistan's writer Nisar Nasik passes away

2 minutes ago

Secretary General Condemns In the Strongest Terms ..

4 minutes ago

41% of Pakistanis claim they were happy about PPP ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 3 Plus –Best selling smartphone, c ..

9 minutes ago

Senior Syrian Lawmaker Says US Has No Real Strateg ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Will Not Ban Russia Ships From Entering Por ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.