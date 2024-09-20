Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Claims Presidency Of ICRI For Three Years

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Saudi Arabia claims presidency of ICRI for three years

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Saudi Arabia has been elected to chair the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) for its 14th term, starting in 2025. The election took place during ICRI's 38th general meeting, held from September 9 to 12, 2024, in Jeddah.

“Saudi Arabia's selection for the presidency underscores the member countries' recognition of its high technical capabilities and efforts in coral reef conservation. This appointment reflects the global confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to host significant international events,” said Chief Executive Officer of the General Organization for Conservation of Coral Reefs & Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS) Khalid Asfahani.

Asfahani further emphasized that leading ICRI enhances Saudi Arabia's commitment to marine environmental protection, biodiversity, and ecosystem preservation. It also showcases the kingdom’s pioneering efforts in coral reef conservation on local, regional, and international levels. Asfahani noted that Saudi Arabia will collaborate with all stakeholders to deliver an exceptional term, advancing coral reef conservation both locally and globally.

The presidency will also bolster the country's status as a leading global destination in coral reef and associated ecosystem conservation

