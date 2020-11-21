UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Commits $500Mln To COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Saudi Arabia Commits $500Mln to COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Health Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Saudi Arabian government has committed more than $500 million to funding efforts to develop and produce a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country's health minister, Tawfig Al Rabiah, said ahead of the G20 Summit on Friday.

"The Kingdom has committed $500 million to support efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19," Al Rabiah remarked.

At the same event, Abdullah Al Rabiah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said that Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive any vaccines against COVID-19.

"Saudi Arabia has formed committees containing the best vaccination specialists. The Kingdom will be among the first countries to receive a vaccine. Not any vaccine, but an effective one. The Kingdom will receive the safest and most effective vaccine," the KSrelief supervisor general said.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 354,800 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Saudi Arabia, including the 286 new cases reported on Friday. The country has yet to experience a second wave similar to the rise in cases observed in Europe in fall.

Related Topics

Europe Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Event Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

13 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure provision of education, c ..

13 minutes ago

57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

13 minutes ago

Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer ..

13 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

1 hour ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.